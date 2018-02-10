Friday Sports Extra - February 9 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - February 9

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy High fans rush for the floor following the Blue Devils' come from behind win over Rock Island. Quincy High fans rush for the floor following the Blue Devils' come from behind win over Rock Island.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
Rock Island: 37
Quincy High: 40
Aaron Shoot/Ben Amos: 13 pts each
Blue Devils: (17-4, 7-1) - clinch at least a share of the WB6 title (United Township def. Moline, 57-54)

Central: 20
Macomb: 32
Ben Higgins: 8 pts
Bombers: 9th straight win

Bushnell-PC: 52
Illini West: 73
Jackson Porter: 29 pts
Kennedy Gooding: 24 pts (scored his 1,000th career point)
Devin Yocum: 26 pts
-- Game played at LaHarpe Junior High School

Griggsville-Perry: 43
5) Payson: 96
Trevor Voss: 30 pts
Travis Johnson: 28 pts
Colton Ivey: 18 pts
Indians: (23-1)

Western: 44
Pittsfield: 47
Jon Moore: 16 pts
Noah Mendenhall: 15 pts (left game in second half with injury)
Easton Billings/Preston Wellman: 13 pts each

Brown County: 40
JX Routt: 41

Pleasant Hill: 56
JX ISD: 25
Grant Peebles/Jesse Crowder: 15 pts each

West Central: 69
North Greene: 70
-- Overtime
Spartans: win on buzzer beater

West Prairie: 29
Farmington: 69

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 53
Moberly: 39
Dezi Jones: 22 pts
Pirates: (13-8, 8-1)

7) Clark County: 60
South Shelby: 35
Chandler Bevans: 17 pts
Indians: (19-3)

Louisiana: 53
Palmyra: 64
Peyton Plunkett: 22 pts
Panthers: (16-7)

Monroe City: 54
Centralia: 70
CE Talton: 20 pts

Mexico: 66
Highland: 42
Keetan Johnston: 12 pts

Knox County: 33
North Shelby: 43

Scotland County: 57
Paris: 64

Mark Twain: 53
Elsberry: 65
Grant Peters: 18 pts, 14 rebs

Slater: 51
Madison: 50

Bowling Green: 57
Wellsville: 53

Marion County: 34
Bevier: 53
-- Brashear Tournament

(IHSAA)
Fairfield: 58
Fort Madison: 56

Highland (Riverside): 60
Central Lee: 75
Evan Doyle: 19 pts

Lone Tree: 78
Holy Trinity: 56
Matt Hellige: 17 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Buffalo-Tri City Regional Championship*
10) Western-Payson: 26
Buffalo-Tri City: 41

(MSHSAA)
5) Clark County: 56
South Shelby: 38
Abby Brown: 15 pts, 9 rebs, 6 steals
Indians: (21-1, 6-0)

Louisiana: 29
Palmyra: 64

8) Monroe City: 64
Centralia: 48
Jada Summers: 29 pts

Mexico: 54
Highland: 71
Kaitlin Benson: 18 pts (scored her 1,000th career point)
Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts

Knox County: 56
North Shelby: 21

Scotland County: 48
Paris: 64

Slater: 28
9) Madison: 43

Marion County: 32
Bevier: 38
-- Brashear Tournament


**High School Wrestling**

(IHSA)
*Sectional Semifinal Qualifiers*
Hunter Yohn (QHS)
Zach Haley (QND)
Chayse Houston (Central)
Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)
Ty Jackson (Illini West)

(MSHSAA)
*District Semifinal Qualifiers*
Chase Kirby (Hannibal)
Austin Carroll (Hannibal)
Vernell Hawkins (Hannibal)
Gavin Morawitz (Hannibal)
Kaleb Greening (Hannibal)
Tyler Wilson (Hannibal)
Tyler Leonard (Hannibal)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.