Friday Sports Extra - February 9

Quincy High fans rush for the floor following the Blue Devils' come from behind win over Rock Island.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Rock Island: 37

Quincy High: 40

Aaron Shoot/Ben Amos: 13 pts each

Blue Devils: (17-4, 7-1) - clinch at least a share of the WB6 title (United Township def. Moline, 57-54)



Central: 20

Macomb: 32

Ben Higgins: 8 pts

Bombers: 9th straight win



Bushnell-PC: 52

Illini West: 73

Jackson Porter: 29 pts

Kennedy Gooding: 24 pts (scored his 1,000th career point)

Devin Yocum: 26 pts

-- Game played at LaHarpe Junior High School



Griggsville-Perry: 43

5) Payson: 96

Trevor Voss: 30 pts

Travis Johnson: 28 pts

Colton Ivey: 18 pts

Indians: (23-1)



Western: 44

Pittsfield: 47

Jon Moore: 16 pts

Noah Mendenhall: 15 pts (left game in second half with injury)

Easton Billings/Preston Wellman: 13 pts each



Brown County: 40

JX Routt: 41



Pleasant Hill: 56

JX ISD: 25

Grant Peebles/Jesse Crowder: 15 pts each



West Central: 69

North Greene: 70

-- Overtime

Spartans: win on buzzer beater



West Prairie: 29

Farmington: 69



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 53

Moberly: 39

Dezi Jones: 22 pts

Pirates: (13-8, 8-1)



7) Clark County: 60

South Shelby: 35

Chandler Bevans: 17 pts

Indians: (19-3)



Louisiana: 53

Palmyra: 64

Peyton Plunkett: 22 pts

Panthers: (16-7)



Monroe City: 54

Centralia: 70

CE Talton: 20 pts



Mexico: 66

Highland: 42

Keetan Johnston: 12 pts



Knox County: 33

North Shelby: 43



Scotland County: 57

Paris: 64



Mark Twain: 53

Elsberry: 65

Grant Peters: 18 pts, 14 rebs



Slater: 51

Madison: 50



Bowling Green: 57

Wellsville: 53



Marion County: 34

Bevier: 53

-- Brashear Tournament



(IHSAA)

Fairfield: 58

Fort Madison: 56



Highland (Riverside): 60

Central Lee: 75

Evan Doyle: 19 pts



Lone Tree: 78

Holy Trinity: 56

Matt Hellige: 17 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Buffalo-Tri City Regional Championship*

10) Western-Payson: 26

Buffalo-Tri City: 41



(MSHSAA)

5) Clark County: 56

South Shelby: 38

Abby Brown: 15 pts, 9 rebs, 6 steals

Indians: (21-1, 6-0)



Louisiana: 29

Palmyra: 64



8) Monroe City: 64

Centralia: 48

Jada Summers: 29 pts



Mexico: 54

Highland: 71

Kaitlin Benson: 18 pts (scored her 1,000th career point)

Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts



Knox County: 56

North Shelby: 21



Scotland County: 48

Paris: 64



Slater: 28

9) Madison: 43



Marion County: 32

Bevier: 38

-- Brashear Tournament





**High School Wrestling**



(IHSA)

*Sectional Semifinal Qualifiers*

Hunter Yohn (QHS)

Zach Haley (QND)

Chayse Houston (Central)

Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)

Ty Jackson (Illini West)



(MSHSAA)

*District Semifinal Qualifiers*

Chase Kirby (Hannibal)

Austin Carroll (Hannibal)

Vernell Hawkins (Hannibal)

Gavin Morawitz (Hannibal)

Kaleb Greening (Hannibal)

Tyler Wilson (Hannibal)

Tyler Leonard (Hannibal)