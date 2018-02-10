Friday Sports Extra - February 9

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Rock Island: 37
Quincy High: 40
Aaron Shoot/Ben Amos: 13 pts each
Blue Devils: (17-4, 7-1) - clinch at least a share of the WB6 title (United Township def. Moline, 57-54)
Central: 20
Macomb: 32
Ben Higgins: 8 pts
Bombers: 9th straight win
Bushnell-PC: 52
Illini West: 73
Jackson Porter: 29 pts
Kennedy Gooding: 24 pts (scored his 1,000th career point)
Devin Yocum: 26 pts
-- Game played at LaHarpe Junior High School
Griggsville-Perry: 43
5) Payson: 96
Trevor Voss: 30 pts
Travis Johnson: 28 pts
Colton Ivey: 18 pts
Indians: (23-1)
Western: 44
Pittsfield: 47
Jon Moore: 16 pts
Noah Mendenhall: 15 pts (left game in second half with injury)
Easton Billings/Preston Wellman: 13 pts each
Brown County: 40
JX Routt: 41
Pleasant Hill: 56
JX ISD: 25
Grant Peebles/Jesse Crowder: 15 pts each
West Central: 69
North Greene: 70
-- Overtime
Spartans: win on buzzer beater
West Prairie: 29
Farmington: 69
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 53
Moberly: 39
Dezi Jones: 22 pts
Pirates: (13-8, 8-1)
7) Clark County: 60
South Shelby: 35
Chandler Bevans: 17 pts
Indians: (19-3)
Louisiana: 53
Palmyra: 64
Peyton Plunkett: 22 pts
Panthers: (16-7)
Monroe City: 54
Centralia: 70
CE Talton: 20 pts
Mexico: 66
Highland: 42
Keetan Johnston: 12 pts
Knox County: 33
North Shelby: 43
Scotland County: 57
Paris: 64
Mark Twain: 53
Elsberry: 65
Grant Peters: 18 pts, 14 rebs
Slater: 51
Madison: 50
Bowling Green: 57
Wellsville: 53
Marion County: 34
Bevier: 53
-- Brashear Tournament
(IHSAA)
Fairfield: 58
Fort Madison: 56
Highland (Riverside): 60
Central Lee: 75
Evan Doyle: 19 pts
Lone Tree: 78
Holy Trinity: 56
Matt Hellige: 17 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Buffalo-Tri City Regional Championship*
10) Western-Payson: 26
Buffalo-Tri City: 41
(MSHSAA)
5) Clark County: 56
South Shelby: 38
Abby Brown: 15 pts, 9 rebs, 6 steals
Indians: (21-1, 6-0)
Louisiana: 29
Palmyra: 64
8) Monroe City: 64
Centralia: 48
Jada Summers: 29 pts
Mexico: 54
Highland: 71
Kaitlin Benson: 18 pts (scored her 1,000th career point)
Kennedy Flanagan: 18 pts
Knox County: 56
North Shelby: 21
Scotland County: 48
Paris: 64
Slater: 28
9) Madison: 43
Marion County: 32
Bevier: 38
-- Brashear Tournament
**High School Wrestling**
(IHSA)
*Sectional Semifinal Qualifiers*
Hunter Yohn (QHS)
Zach Haley (QND)
Chayse Houston (Central)
Chase Hartweg (West Hancock)
Ty Jackson (Illini West)
(MSHSAA)
*District Semifinal Qualifiers*
Chase Kirby (Hannibal)
Austin Carroll (Hannibal)
Vernell Hawkins (Hannibal)
Gavin Morawitz (Hannibal)
Kaleb Greening (Hannibal)
Tyler Wilson (Hannibal)
Tyler Leonard (Hannibal)
