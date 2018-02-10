Icy conditions across the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Icy conditions across the Tri-States

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-State residents woke up to ice-covered cars and roads Saturday morning.

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said a mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle caused slick spots across the area.

MoDOT was forced to close Route H in Ralls County.

"By mid morning look for a break in the wintry precip before another round later this evening into the overnight hours." Shive said.

"The precip later today will mainly be in the form of snow with 2-4" possible in the northern Tri-States with a solid 1-2" possible around Quincy and points south of Quincy," Shive added.

Stay with the WGEM StormTrak Weather team for more updates as the day unfolds. 

