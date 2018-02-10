Icy conditions cause two vehicle crash near Palmyra - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Icy conditions cause two vehicle crash near Palmyra

Posted:
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

One driver was injured in a two vehicle crash in Marion County Saturday morning. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:00 a.m. on US 61, two miles north of Palmyra, Missouri. 

Trooper Walker said Scott Barker from Festus, Missouri was headed northbound, pulling a Dodge Neon on the back of the truck. 

The crash report said Barker lost control of the truck, slid off the left side of the roadway and collided with a cross over causing the neon to come off and slide into the southbound lanes of 61. 

MSHP said Adam Waggoner from Palmyra was driving in the southbound lane and tried to avoid the Neon headed in his way. Trooper Walker said Waggoner slid off the right side of the roadway and struck a field entrance, went airborne, and come to a rest on its wheels. 

Waggoner was transported to Blessing Hospital by Marion County Ambulance with minor injuries. Barker left the scene without injuries. 

The report said both cars had major damage but both drivers were wearing their seat belt. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.