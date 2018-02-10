Icy conditions cause two vehicle crash near Palmyra

One driver was injured in a two vehicle crash in Marion County Saturday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:00 a.m. on US 61, two miles north of Palmyra, Missouri.

Trooper Walker said Scott Barker from Festus, Missouri was headed northbound, pulling a Dodge Neon on the back of the truck.

The crash report said Barker lost control of the truck, slid off the left side of the roadway and collided with a cross over causing the neon to come off and slide into the southbound lanes of 61.

MSHP said Adam Waggoner from Palmyra was driving in the southbound lane and tried to avoid the Neon headed in his way. Trooper Walker said Waggoner slid off the right side of the roadway and struck a field entrance, went airborne, and come to a rest on its wheels.

Waggoner was transported to Blessing Hospital by Marion County Ambulance with minor injuries. Barker left the scene without injuries.

The report said both cars had major damage but both drivers were wearing their seat belt.