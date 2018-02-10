Palmyra Shopko closes for good

Shoppers said they were said to see it go.

Shopko in Palmyra closed its doors for good on Saturday, but the strip mall won't stay empty for long.

It was a mad rush for shoppers on the last day of the Palmyra Shopko.

"They opened the north door first, and everybody took off running, they're screaming hurry before they open the other door." Shopper Chris Lorenson said. "I mean it was like black Friday shopping."

Shopko shut down at 11:00am Saturday morning, and shoppers like Penny Zumwalt said they were sad to see it go.

"It affects quite a bit of the area, from Hannibal to New London, Palmyra, because then we will have to go to Quincy, and Palmyra is losing jobs and stuff like that."

Lorenson added that there was a convenience factor with Shopko, that will no longer be available.

"Now we've got to drive to Hannibal or Quincy, so now you're prone to go spend a lot more money than what you would've just to go grab the one item that you needed here." Lorenson said.

While the building owners have said that now that Shopko is closed, there's currently not a business set to take over, it's a different story for the space next door.

"We're in an 8,000 square foot facility now, and we've expanded so much we have to move into this 14,000 square foot facility in order to accommodate all the merchandise, and the people we have coming into our sales." Sparks Auction Service Owner Jesse Sparks said.

Sparks Auction Service is just across US 61 from Shopko and owner Sparks said on Saturday that the plan is to move into the old C&R Supermarket.

"I'm really excited." Sparks said. "There's a lot more room, a lot more to expand our business as we have over the last 12 years, and make it grow even more."

Sparks Auction Service is set to hold their first auction at the new space on March 3, 2018.