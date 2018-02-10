6th Annual Pedal Power held in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

6th Annual Pedal Power held in Hannibal

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Kids in Hannibal got a chance to escape the cold Saturday morning and ride like the wind at the 6th annual pedal power.

It took place at the Admiral Coontz Recreation center. The event is put on by Hannibal Parks and Recreation and it's the only time of the year that bicycles, are allowed inside the building.

Director Mary Lynne Richards said it's a chance for kids to stay active with the cold temperatures keeping them inside.

"It's just too cold for those kids to get outside right now, so this is a great way for them to use that energy and get some exercise." Richards said.

The event will be back next year.

