Central Service crews prepare for winter weather advisories - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Central Service crews prepare for winter weather advisories

Posted:
A car parked on the snowy roads. A car parked on the snowy roads.
A Central Services truck. A Central Services truck.
The salt dispenser on the back of a truck. The salt dispenser on the back of a truck.
A salt dome in Quincy. A salt dome in Quincy.
A truck during the winter advisory. A truck during the winter advisory.

With winter weather advisories in effect throughout the area, Quincy's Central Services will be working hard to ensure that everyone stays safe. 

Assistant Director of Central Services John Schafer said they're salting the roads as needed and watching the forecast Saturday night to keep ahead of the snow.

The department has two crews that can run 24 hours a day if needed. 

"If you see one of our trucks, just give them some extra rooms," Schafer said. "We'll try to keep everyone safe." 

Drivers said roads were very slick and everyone needs to take caution. 

"We're making sure we dress nice and warm and getting the kids all nice and bundled up for the weather," said Quincy resident Nicholas Coburn. 

Police said even though it may not look slick, slow down and use caution. 

For road conditions, CLICK HERE.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.