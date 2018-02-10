Central Service crews prepare for winter weather advisories

The salt dispenser on the back of a truck.

With winter weather advisories in effect throughout the area, Quincy's Central Services will be working hard to ensure that everyone stays safe.

Assistant Director of Central Services John Schafer said they're salting the roads as needed and watching the forecast Saturday night to keep ahead of the snow.

The department has two crews that can run 24 hours a day if needed.

"If you see one of our trucks, just give them some extra rooms," Schafer said. "We'll try to keep everyone safe."

Drivers said roads were very slick and everyone needs to take caution.

"We're making sure we dress nice and warm and getting the kids all nice and bundled up for the weather," said Quincy resident Nicholas Coburn.

Police said even though it may not look slick, slow down and use caution.

For road conditions, CLICK HERE.