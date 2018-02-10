Blessing Health System Hosts Heart Month Gala - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessing Health System Hosts Heart Month Gala

Posted:
Attendees eating a heart-healthy dinner. Attendees eating a heart-healthy dinner.
Maureen Kahn discusses the event. Maureen Kahn discusses the event.
Many attendees wear red in honor of the event. Many attendees wear red in honor of the event.
A band plays during dinner. A band plays during dinner.
The band's guitarist. The band's guitarist.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of people joined together to fight the number one killer of men and women: heart disease. It was the "Heart of Our Community Gala": a sold out event with all proceedings supporting heart patients. 

Blessing Health System prepared heart-healthy meals and there was a presentation about eating healthy. 

President and CEO of Blessing Health System Maureen Kahn said the event had heart-health in mind. 

"The menu has been prepared by cardiologists working with the chef so we're going to eat healthy," Kahn said. "We're having wines that all have positive benefits to our health, and then after dinner we're going to dance and burn off a few calories." 

All the money from the ticket sales will go to The Blessing Foundation to support heart care and help heart patients in need.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.