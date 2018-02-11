The District Hosts a Valentine's Day Shop-and-Hop

Owner of Ally's Boutique says the initiative has helped.

For those still needing a gift for loved ones on Valentine's Day, The District created a shop-and-hop Saturday. Grown-N-Gathered, Ally's Boutique, and Quincy Tea Company were just some of a big list of businesses that participated.

While the winter weather didn't help with the turnout, store owners say the "Shop Local" initiative has helped a lot.

"Everyone's out with maybe a few more coffee cups in hand and hats and everything to stay warm, so everyone's in good spirits," said Ally's Boutique owner Ally Bakrow.

Owner of Grown-and-Gathered Michele Wilkerson said The District has helped the community understand what goes on in downtown Quincy.

"One of the comments I heard this morning was: 'Wow, it's really great to see Quincy changing. I didn't think much changed over here, and look at all these cute little shops!'" said Wilkerson.

There are more "Shop Local" events throughout the year in The District.