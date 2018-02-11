Snow plow rear-ended, other crashes follow winter weather

Highway 61, near Hannibal, after a car crashed into a snow plow.

A look at road conditions Sunday morning in Quincy

Two people were taken to the hospital after a woman drove her car in to the back of a MoDOT snow plow early Sunday morning in Marion County, authorities said.

Hannibal Rural firefighters said it happened on Highway 61, about a mile north of Hannibal, just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters said the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

Roads in much of Northeast Missouri, West Central Illinois and Southeast Iowa were covered in snow and ice Sunday morning. Road crews said many would remain slick throughout the day.

Quincy Central Services had crews out overnight and into Sunday morning clearing roads. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B said most of the roads are covered and they responded to over 120 calls since Saturday.

Police said if you don't need to be out, stay home.

Several local churches canceled Sunday morning services. For the latest closings, click here.

For road conditions click here