Police looking for people who defamed memorial

Liquid that was put on the memorial.

Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the individuals who have defamed a police memorial.

The memorial is next to the police station on 8th and Maine.

Officers said the individuals came up and threw liquid on the memorial Sunday morning.

Police said this is the third time in three weeks that this has happened.

In the past, police said people have spit on it and have done a bunch of stuff.

Police went to Facebook to look for answers.

If anyone knows what happened, you are are asked to call the police station or contact Sgt. Folkenroth.