Safe driving urged after crash involving snow plow

The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) is a computer test given to students in grades 3-8, has been criticized on how effective it is. The Illinois State Board of Education may shorten the get test and results back faster.More >>
The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) is a computer test given to students in grades 3-8, has been criticized on how effective it is. The Illinois State Board of Education may shorten the get test and results back faster.More >>
Thousands of visitors are staying in Hannibal overnight for the 25th Annual Tom and Becky Swim Invitational.More >>
Thousands of visitors are staying in Hannibal overnight for the 25th Annual Tom and Becky Swim Invitational.More >>
February is Black History Month and to celebrate Jim's Journey and the Hannibal Arts Council is creating a one-of-a-kind exhibit.More >>
February is Black History Month and to celebrate Jim's Journey and the Hannibal Arts Council is creating a one-of-a-kind exhibit.More >>
We're wrapping up our "Thank a Farmer Week" by highlighting a local female farmer.More >>
We're wrapping up our "Thank a Farmer Week" by highlighting a local female farmer.More >>
A lifetime of Christian service is one of the goals for students at Keokuk Christian Academy. They're already off to a great start accomplishing that; for the 3rd year in a row, Keokuk Christian is the winner of the WGEM Air Specialists Fall Harvest School ChallengeMore >>
A lifetime of Christian service is one of the goals for students at Keokuk Christian Academy. They're already off to a great start accomplishing that; for the 3rd year in a row, Keokuk Christian is the winner of the WGEM Air Specialists Fall Harvest School ChallengeMore >>
More speed limit signs will be soon be popping up in Palmyra, Missouri.More >>
More speed limit signs will be soon be popping up in Palmyra, Missouri.More >>
The Quincy Central Services Department said they have plenty of salt to get them through the winter.More >>
The Quincy Central Services Department said they have plenty of salt to get them through the winter.More >>
Tri-State families who may not be able to afford dental care for their kids had some help on Friday.More >>
Tri-State families who may not be able to afford dental care for their kids had some help on Friday.More >>
The Illinois Department of Public Health has appealed a decision adding severe pain as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.More >>
The Illinois Department of Public Health has appealed a decision adding severe pain as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A recent study by Wisconsin researchers suggests that the failure of any of the 25 aging locks on the upper Mississippi River could result in nearly half a million truckloads of freight on highways between Minnesota and Missouri.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A recent study by Wisconsin researchers suggests that the failure of any of the 25 aging locks on the upper Mississippi River could result in nearly half a million truckloads of freight on highways between Minnesota and Missouri.More >>