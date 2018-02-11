Safe driving urged after crash involving snow plow

Traffic down to one lane while crews cleaned up the crash

Two people were sent to the hospital after a car rear-ended a snow plow in Northeast Missouri. It was part of a dangerous Sunday morning on the roads.

Traffic was down to one lane on Highway 61 just North of Hannibal Sunday morning as crews responded to the crash.

"The car ran up on the back of the MoDOT truck, of course the MoDOT truck was going at a slower rate of speed," Hannibal Rural Fire Chief Mike Dobson said. "She then hit the back of the MoDOT truck."

Missouri State Highway patrol said they responded to more than 120 crashes this weekend just in Northeast Missouri. Dobson said you can never be too cautious in winter weather, especially around a snow plow.

"He's doing his job putting down chemicals to help us drive so just slow down for them and adjust your speed to the conditions," Dobson added.

MoDOT officials suggest to keep your distance behind one of their snow plows and if you do choose to pass one on a road, allow for plenty of time and plenty room.

"The front plow is very wide because we are trying to cover the majority of the lane, so you have to be very careful if you do choose to pass our snow plows," Assistant District Engineer Kevin James said.

James said on a four lane road, the average plow is going 20 to 25 miles per hour, meaning drivers can close in faster than they may realize.

"There's a big speed difference between the speed limit and what we're driving," James added. "Our large vehicles have large blind spots and with the material we're spreading our we always want people to stay back at least 5 or 6 vehicle lengths."

But the best thing drivers can do in winter weather, limit distractions and don't be in a hurry.

"We want to be sure everyone gets home safe, both the people on the road and our snow plow drivers," James said.

The car was totaled and towed away from the scene, while the snow plow was driven back to MoDOT headquarters in Hannibal for repairs