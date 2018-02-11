Reunited: '98 Nauvoo-Colusa state champs celebrate 20th anniversary

They were the little team that could and what they did was nothing short of amazing.



For those that surrounded the 1998 Nauvoo-Colusa boys basketball team it is weird to think that 20 years has passed since the Vikings cut down the nets in Carver Arena.



Still, 20 years after their historic win, the Vikings reunited in the gym they used to call home, Saturday, to celebrate the anniversary.



"Actually, I was pretty emotional when I knew I was going to get to see all the guys again," said Reno Pinkston, who coached the team to the title and still coaches the West Hancock boys team.



"Then, this morning, when I got up I realized that this is something we're really going to be able to relive."



In front of stands full of family, friends and Vikings fans the '98 Vikings relived their championship run.



"It doesn't feel like 20 years," said Dave Hamma, Nauvoo-Colusa's point guard in 1998.



"Ya know, I can remember it just like it was yesterday. It really instills the memories that we created 20 years ago."



"The boys are back in town and these legends are going to be legends forever," said Pinkston.



And though the Vikings are now the Titans, one thing remains a constant. Reno Pinkston is still head coach for West Hancock.



With Pinkston's current batch of West Hancock players in the audience, the Vikings hope the Titans can take a lesson.



"You can win any night," said 1998 forward Doug Siegfried.



"If you think you can win, you can win. If you do what Coach tells you to do, you have a chance to win at any time against any team."









