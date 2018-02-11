Titan Time: West Hancock girls heat up in regionals

Ten years after the West Hancock girls won a state title of their own the Titans are beginning to make some postseason noise, yet again, by winning a regional title while knocking off third-ranked Illini West in doing so.



But if you look at West Hancock's record this year the Titans hovered around .500, a very average record.



Heading into a regional they would host, the Titans decided that being average was overrated and embraced a new role.



"We really embraced that underdog role," said head coach Wilson Neill.



"We said that we weren't going to let somebody else cut our nets down and we're not going to let somebody take that plaque from us. It's in Hamilton and it's going to stay there."



West Hancock's message was heard loud and clear after a come from behind victory against state-ranked Illini West, followed by a regional title win over Sherrard.



"We really like being the underdog because there is not so much pressure on us and we can just go in and tell people who we actually are. We're West Hancock," said junior Forward Emma Knipe.



Now, the Titans try to tame Midwest Central in their first sectional game Monday night in Farmington. But after two upset wins in the regional round, the Titans are playing it cool.



"I think that with this win over Illini West and then (over Sherrard), it really boosts our confidence going in to Monday and we're really excited to see what happens," said senior guard Kailee Pfeiferling.



"We didn't think anywhere past Monmouth United until we played them. Then, we didn't think past Illini West. We've just kind of been preparing day by day and we're going to keep doing that," said Neill.



West Hancock tips off against Midwest Central Monday night at 7:30pm in the Farmington sectional semifinal.

