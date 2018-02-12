Crime Stoppers online tip program not working - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crime Stoppers online tip program not working

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The program that manages online tips for Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers is not working. 

Crime Stoppers officials said it is not just a local problem because the entire system is down. They said there is no time frame for when it will be back up and running. 

Officials said tips can still be submitted through the hotline number at 217-228-4474. 

