Finance Committee to discuss demolishing property on fix-or-flatten list

Another rundown Quincy property could soon be demolished through the city's fix-or-flatten program.

The Quincy Finance Committee will consider approving roughly $7,500 to demolish the home at 929 S. 6th Street at Monday night's meeting.

The location is on a list of 12 rundown, blighted, or potentially dangerous properties that were recommended to Quincy City Council by the Finance Committee for demolition back in June on 2017.

Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer says the residence in question is an example of a house not being taken care of by the property owner...and has city leans, or back taxes owed on it.

"So in this case, we've got about $1,000 in city leans where we've done cleanup work on this. The property's open to the public, so we've gone to court and based on the condition of the property asked the judge to give us an order to demolish."

Bevelheimer says tonight's recommendation should go to City Council to be taken up at next Monday's meeting...and if all goes smoothly demolition should begin within a couple of weeks after approval.

