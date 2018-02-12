Hannibal Board of Public Works conducting surveys for water and quality feedback

The Hannibal Board of Public Works has hired GreatBlue Research to conduct a customer satisfaction survey for residential and commercial customers on water service and water quality issues.

The survey will have approximately 20 questions and should take around 10 minutes to complete. GreatBlue Research will call 400 customers randomly or people can take the survey online. The responses and customer information will remain anonymous and confidential.

Public works representative Kari Goodman said this kind of feedback is useful.

"Every time they pay their bill it that money goes directly to us. We are a public power entity, it is important for us to know, what they think."

This is the first time the Hannibal Board of Public Works have conducted customer satisfaction surveys for commercial and industrial

customers. Telephone surveys will be conducted February 12th- 23rd. The survey results will be present during a public works meeting in March.

If you have any questions regarding the customer satisfaction survey call (573) 221-8050 ext 6016 or visit their website here.

