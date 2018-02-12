Fort Madison home destroyed in weekend fire

The owner was not home at the time of the fire.

A Fort Madison, Iowa, home was destroyed by fire over the weekend, according to fire officials.

Fort Madison Fire Department Lt. Chad Hannum said fire crews responded to a structure fire Saturday at 9:36 a.m. at 405 Vica Lane. He said the caller reported that there was smoke coming out of the house.

Hannum said firefighters arrived on scene approximately three minutes later and found smoke coming from the eaves of the house with fire coming from a 2nd story window at the rear of the house.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire, according to Hannum. He said firefighters made entry into the house through the front door and were able to begin extinguishing the fire. He said the fire had been burning for "some time" before it was noticed by neighbors.

Captain Mike Schneider said the fire started in the utility room and spread through the house. He said there was a woman living in the home, but she was not home at the time of the fire.

Hannum said the house sustained heavy fire damage throughout and was destroyed.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 11:42 a.m, according to Hannum. He said nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, according to Hannum.