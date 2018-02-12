Ace Hardware close to opening in Pittsfield

The Ace Hardware in Pittsfield is close to opening.

Crews have finished most of the outside work on the building, which is on Lafayette Street behind County Market. Now crews are working to finish the inside of the store.

The city said Ace is in the process of hiring about 15 to 20 new employees, which Mayor John Hayden said has a big impact on the small community.

"That's a pretty good influx of jobs for our community that's needed, believe me," Hayden said. "We're excited and hoping that they get open in April and we've got people going to work."

The store is expected to open in early April.