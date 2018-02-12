Severe weather preparedness conference coming to Quincy

Even though there's still snow on the ground, severe weather season is right around the corner.

The Kroc Center in downtown Quincy is the place to be this weekend if you want to learn more about what to do in severe weather. The 4th annual Severe Weather Conference will be at the Kroc Center this Friday and Saturday.

Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said this event is open to the public and anyone interested in severe weather disaster or relief. Speakers will be talking about the humanitarian response to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma and Maria and the recovery after an E-F-5 hit a city in Kansas.

"What is applied to a disaster can usually be applied to another," Simon said. "We look at those other events, because there are lessons to be learned on how we respond to them. No matter if it's a hurricane, even though we don't see those here in the Tri-States, there are lessons to be learned."

Those interested can register online until mid-night on Wednesday or register at the door.

On Friday, the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team will be there live, programming weather radios from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center.

There will be radios available for purchase as well.

To learn more about the conference and to register, click here.