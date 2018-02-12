Equifax says more data was breached than originally reported

Residents woke up to ice-covered cars and roads Saturday morning.More >>
Kids in Hannibal got a chance to escape the cold Saturday morning and ride like the wind at the 6th annual pedal power.More >>
Shopko in Palmyra closed its doors for good on Saturday, but the strip mall won't stay empty for long.More >>
One driver was injured in a two vehicle crash in Marion County Saturday morning.More >>
Crossing Church in Quincy hosted its 4th annual 'Night to Shine' prom Friday evening. The nation wide prom for people with special needs was created by the Tim Tebo Foundation.More >>
The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) is a computer test given to students in grades 3-8, has been criticized on how effective it is. The Illinois State Board of Education may shorten the get test and results back faster.More >>
Thousands of visitors are staying in Hannibal overnight for the 25th Annual Tom and Becky Swim Invitational.More >>
February is Black History Month and to celebrate Jim's Journey and the Hannibal Arts Council is creating a one-of-a-kind exhibit.More >>
We're wrapping up our "Thank a Farmer Week" by highlighting a local female farmer.More >>
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that redirects existing money toward voluntary water quality programs in Iowa.More >>
