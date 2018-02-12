Equifax says more data was breached than originally reported

New reports out on Monday show that much more personal information was exposed in the Equifax data breach last year than originally thought.

The company said criminals were able to access tax ID numbers, email addresses, and more. The President of Tax Pros and Accounting in Quincy, Fred, Rupp, said it's best to file your taxes early to keep scammers from getting your refund, but he said it still could be too late.

"Early for a scam artist is like the first day or two that the IRS grabs information and expects returns, which this year was January 29th and 30th," said Rupp. "Most of fraudulent returns come in on those first two or three days."

The IRS said if you believe your identity has been stolen report it to the Federal Trade Commission, file a police report, and close your accounts that have been tampered with.