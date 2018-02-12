Clark County's Crowell finds a way with Culver-Stockton football - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Clark County's Crowell finds a way with Culver-Stockton football

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Clark County's Joe Crowell pledged Culver-Stockton football on Monday.

KAHOKA, MO. (WGEM) -- One of Clark County's quickest defenders is on his way to the collegiate football ranks.

Joe Crowell signed his letter of intent with Culver-Stockton on Monday afternoon.

Crowell helped charge an Indians defense that helped carry Clark County to a district championship and a spot in the Class 2 semifinals last fall.

Now the speedy safety is headed to Canton to continue a family tradition while trying to help rebuild the Wildcats football program.

"It's been a family school, so it was a simple choice when they told me that if I come down, and apply, they're going to give me a scholarship," Crowell said.

"We tried to rebuild our high school team these couple of years and we had success, so I'm used to being on a team that's rebuilding. I love a challenge like that because I can push myself harder and push my teammates harder, too."    

Crowell will not switch positions at Culver-Stockton. He will remain in the secondary as a freshman this fall.

Crowell is part of a recruiting class that has 66 players and he's one of two area individuals, joining QND's Mitchell Maas.

