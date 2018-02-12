Illinois scholarship program sees record number of applications

A mad rush is underway to enroll students in a new private school scholarship program in Illinois.

The program called 'Illinois' Invest in Kids' is aimed at giving students and their families more choice when it comes to where their kids go to school.

The application process opened January 31, with more than 24,000 applications in just a matter of seconds ultimately crashing the server.

"To have a choice is exciting to many of them and especially because of financial need or their specific financial situation that a private education, at times, has been unattainable," said Quincy Notre Dame Principal Mark McDowell. "Now we have a mechanism in place, that while it doesn't guarantee anything it does give them the best opportunity they've ever had to take advantage of it."

The application process is now closed because of the influx of applications. Officials with the private scholarship program will announce the re-opening of the applications a week before they're available.