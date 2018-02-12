Two more Legionnaires' cases confirmed at Quincy veterans' home

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports two laboratory-confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease among residents at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.



In a written statement, IDPH said both residents affected at the home are doing well and after learning about the cases, engineering staff at the vets' home immediately removed faucets from the residents' rooms and collected water samples and mixing valves to analyze for the presence of Legionnella bacteria.



The state health department also said that vets' home staff increased water temperatures and flushed fixtures to further protect residents.



An investigation is now underway to identify where the residents may have acquired the bacteria, according to IDPH.



Legionnaires' disease has killed 13 residents at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy since 2015.