Monday's Area Scores - February 12

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 4A Chatham-Glenwood Regional Quarterfinals*
Quincy High: 33
Champaign Centennial: 36
Sarah Nelson: 13 pts
Blue Devils: (15-12)
*Class 3A Macomb Regional Quarterfinals*
Macomb: 54
QND: 90
Molly Penn: 31 pts
Sydney Hummert: 24 pts, 13 rebs
Ericka Dawson: 12 pts
-- QND v.s Dunlap (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*
MW Central: 41
West Hancock: 25
*Class 1A Bushnell-PC Sectional Semifinals*
Brown County: 39
9) Princeville: 64
Alexis Doyle: 13 pts
(MSHSAA)
North Callaway: 52
Mark Twain: 47
McKenzie Lathrom: 25 pts
Bowling Green: 54
Elsberry: 43
Gabi Deters: 18 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Class 2A District Quarterfinals*
Columbus Junction: 52
Central Lee: 78
-- Central Lee at West Burlington (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A District - First Round*
Winfield-Mt. Union: 50
Holy Trinity: 60
Quentin Schneider: 17 pts
Reed Fehseke: 15 pts
-- Holy Trinity at Iowa Mennonite (Thursday, 8 p.m.)
(IHSA vs. MSHSAA)
Louisiana: 49
Western: 51
Easton Billings: 18 pts
Derek Richards: 22 pts
(IHSA)
Pittsfield: 50
Jerseyville: 60
Jon Moore: 20 pts
(MSHSAA)
Community R-6: 51
North Shelby: 59
Van-Far: 79
Wright City: 50
Lathyn McMorris: 25 pts
**College Basketball, Women's**
Eureka: 46
Western Illinois: 98
Morgan Blumer: 18 pts, 7 rebs
Taylor Higginbotham: 15 pts, 11 rebs
Emily Clemens: 12 pts, 13 assists, 6 rebs
Leathernecks: (19-7)
**College Golf, Men's**
(Southern Utah Pat Hicks Invitational)
*First Round*
1) Utah Valley: 281
7) Western Illinois: 307
*Top Leatherneck*
T-9) Drew Eaton: 72
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.