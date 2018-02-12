Monday's Area Scores - February 12

Molly Penn had 31 points to help guide QND to a regional quarterfinal victory at Macomb.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Chatham-Glenwood Regional Quarterfinals*

Quincy High: 33

Champaign Centennial: 36

Sarah Nelson: 13 pts

Blue Devils: (15-12)



*Class 3A Macomb Regional Quarterfinals*

Macomb: 54

QND: 90

Molly Penn: 31 pts

Sydney Hummert: 24 pts, 13 rebs

Ericka Dawson: 12 pts

-- QND v.s Dunlap (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*

MW Central: 41

West Hancock: 25



*Class 1A Bushnell-PC Sectional Semifinals*

Brown County: 39

9) Princeville: 64

Alexis Doyle: 13 pts



(MSHSAA)

North Callaway: 52

Mark Twain: 47

McKenzie Lathrom: 25 pts



Bowling Green: 54

Elsberry: 43

Gabi Deters: 18 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSAA)

*Class 2A District Quarterfinals*

Columbus Junction: 52

Central Lee: 78

-- Central Lee at West Burlington (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A District - First Round*

Winfield-Mt. Union: 50

Holy Trinity: 60

Quentin Schneider: 17 pts

Reed Fehseke: 15 pts

-- Holy Trinity at Iowa Mennonite (Thursday, 8 p.m.)



(IHSA vs. MSHSAA)

Louisiana: 49

Western: 51

Easton Billings: 18 pts

Derek Richards: 22 pts



(IHSA)

Pittsfield: 50

Jerseyville: 60

Jon Moore: 20 pts



(MSHSAA)

Community R-6: 51

North Shelby: 59



Van-Far: 79

Wright City: 50

Lathyn McMorris: 25 pts





**College Basketball, Women's**



Eureka: 46

Western Illinois: 98

Morgan Blumer: 18 pts, 7 rebs

Taylor Higginbotham: 15 pts, 11 rebs

Emily Clemens: 12 pts, 13 assists, 6 rebs

Leathernecks: (19-7)





**College Golf, Men's**



(Southern Utah Pat Hicks Invitational)

*First Round*

1) Utah Valley: 281

7) Western Illinois: 307

*Top Leatherneck*

T-9) Drew Eaton: 72