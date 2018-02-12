Quincy Finance Committee talks revenue numbers

Dwindling revenue was once again in the spotlight at Monday night's Quincy Finance Committee meeting.

Committee members say now is the time to crunch the numbers and come up with a solution.

They project tax revenue will be down by more than $600,000 in the 2018 budget year, which will end April 30. It's expected to fall even more next year.

Michael Farha, who is a part of the finance committee, says sales tax and purchase taxes account for 60-65% of all the revenue in Quincy. He blames lack of growth in Quincy and an increase in online sales, which doesn't remit sales taxes to the city.

Farha also says the state is part of the problem.

"It's the fact that Illinois has difficulty with even keeping the large manufactures like Caterpillar, ADM, John Deere and those kinds of companies," said Farha. "It's the fact that what does come to Illinois, primarily goes to Chicago."

According to our news-gathering partners at the Quincy Herald-Whig, city agencies have been told to cut expenditures to 2016 levels. There's also talk of tax increases, charging for yard waste collection or changing the city's recycling program.

The finance committee is asking for community input at its next meeting The meeting will be Tuesday, February 20 at 6 p.m. at Quincy City Hall.