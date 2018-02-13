Passport fees are increasing

If you're planning a trip out of the country in the near future, you'll want to know fees to apply for a passport are increasing.

Travel Agent Jennifer Lepper said the increase in the price is smaller at $10 but she recommends everyone having a passport, even kids.

She said it makes travel more convenient because a passport is the most official I.D. you can have.

Lepper added some cruise lines will let you travel without a passport but she says that may not be the best idea.

"If you need to fly home in case of an emergency, if something happens to you and you need to get off the ship to go to the hospital, any of that," she said. "You have to have a passport in order to get home and out of the country."

Quincy's postmaster, Bill Reitz, said they anticipate more people applying for a passport between now and when the price goes up.

He said that means it could take longer to get your passport.

"4-6 weeks is generally what they're saying. I see that that might get expanded if there's a big influx of them before April 2nd but 4-6 weeks. If you need it faster than that, we can do it expedited for 2-3 weeks."

There are two fees when applying for passports if you are 16 years or older: one is a $110 application fee, while the execution fee increases to $35 from $25. The increase goes into effect on April 2nd.

For more information on applying click here.