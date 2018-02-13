School closings on the WGEM News app

Choose from the extensive list of schools in the Tri-States.

The Closings and Cancellations can be found on the menu.

WGEM News is offering a new tool to keep you informed of the latest school closings.

You can now get push alerts for school closings and delays sent straight to your smart phone. Find out if your district is closed before you even get out of bed in the morning.

The first step is downloading the free WGEM News app if you don't have it already.

If you're on a mobile device, click on the following link to download it: http://onelink.to/8t9ddv

If you already have the WGEM News app, there's no need to update. Just make sure you're completely closed out of the app on your phone, reopen it and you'll see the new feature.

When you open the app, you'll see a "Closings and Cancellations" tab at the top of the page. Tap on that, and you'll be prompted to select which organizations you'd like to receive alerts for.

Tap on an alert to open the closings page on the app, and find out if your kids will be going in late or staying home for the day.

Remember, you can always change your school/organization choices by editing the preferences on the Closings and Cancellations page in the app.

If you have any questions, send an email to news@wgem.com.