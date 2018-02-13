Job fair set up for laid off Siemens workers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Job fair set up for laid off Siemens workers

Posted:
Front entrance to the Siemens plant in Fort Madison. Front entrance to the Siemens plant in Fort Madison.
Job fair information Job fair information
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A job fair has been scheduled in Fort Madison to help people get jobs after being laid off from the Siemens plant. 

The fair is from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018. 

It's at the Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison. 

People can meet one-on-one with dozens of businesses.

Iowa Works of Southeast Iowa is hosting the fair and said there are approximately 200 full time jobs available.

Some of those jobs include production, warehouse, administration, quality, and supervisory positions. 

If you can't make it to the event, you can contact Iowa Works. 

The information is listed below:

1000 N Roosevelt Avenue, Suite # 9
Burlington, IA  52601
Phone: 319-753-1671 
Fax: 319-753-5881
Email: Burlington.WFC@iwd.iowa.gov

