Drug investigation leads to arrest

A drug investigation last weekend led to the arrest of a Quincy man, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated Dominic Hood, 30 of 1208 North 13th St. was arrested February 10, on a charge of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in excess of 15 grams.

Frazier stated the investigation was conducted by the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Quincy Police Department Street Crimes Unit. He stated the units alleged Hood was engaged in the sale of methamphetamine.

Hood was transported to the Adams County Jail where he was lodged on a class X felony, according to Frazier. He stated the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Frazier stated Adams County court records indicate that Hood was out on bond in a 2017 drug case involving the possession of cocaine. Hood is currently scheduled for a March Jury Trial in that case.