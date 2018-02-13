Heart Month: Doctors, nurses join walkers at Quincy Mall

Registered nurse Laura Wietholder performs a blood pressure screening at the Quincy Mall during the event put on by Blessing Health System.

Local doctors and healthcare providers got out of the office and into the community on Tuesday to spread awareness and join residents for some exercise.

In honor of National Heart Month, doctors from Blessing Physician Services Cardiology joined members of the Quincy Mall Pacesetters Walking Club, walking laps and answering questions about heart health.

Dr. Jeffrey Cook, a cardiologist with Blessing Health Services says it may not seem like much, but something as simple as walking can have a significant impact on your health.

"It allows you to get out of the cold and get that 30 minutes of exercise in, which is recommended about three to five times a week," he said. "It has any number of benefits in terms of heart health for exercise, but certainly as it pertains to blood pressure."

Cook says the latest guidelines released by the American Heart Association strongly recommends exercise as a way to bring blood pressure down.

Laura Wietholder, a registered nurse with Blessing Health System, says the Pacesetters Club is something anyone in the public is welcome to take advantage of as a form of exercise and way to become more informed about their health.

"Set your own pace, walk when you want for as long as you want and just take advantage," said Wietholder. "You can come out here seven days a week no matter what the weather is and get exercise. That's really going to a huge benefit to your overall health."

Wietholder says Blessing Health System offers free blood pressure screenings each Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. at the Quincy Mall while residents are walking.