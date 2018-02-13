Ryan Mumma is the co-host of WGEM Sportscenter on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. He is a senior at Western Illinois University studying Sports Broadcasting.

Ryan is from Wilmington, Illinois, which is south of the windy city. He has a love for Chicago sports and grew up watching the Chicago Bears, Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bulls.

In his free time you’ll find Ryan at the gym, the golf course, or spending time with his girlfriend Karolina and their dog Maci.