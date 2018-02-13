Valentine's Day sales keep local stores busy

Americans are expected to spend nearly $19.6 billion on Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

Hy-Vee, located on 1400 Harrison Street in Quincy, is expecting last-minute shoppers.

The store has pulled employees from various departments to help with Valentine's Day sales.

"This is my favorite day of the year. It's different, but it's also great getting to hear everyone in Quincy's stories about how they fell in love and to really take care of they loved ones for them," registered dietitian Cassidy McCandless said.

"A lot of last minute ones are calling in, coming in, seeing what they can get, but it's part of the deal," customer experience manager Jon Marshall said. "We're are always ready, we always have plenty of flowers and balloons."

A caterer will be making deliveries on Valentine's Day. Hy-Vee on Harrison Street is open 24 hours a day and is also selling Valentine's Day baked goods, stuffed animals and candy.