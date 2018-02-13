Ursa Farmers Coop allegedly hacked

Ursa Farmers Coop in Ursa, Illinois, has been allegedly hacked, according to the general manager.

General Manager Roger Hugenberg said someone contacted them and said they had gotten into their system. He said the alleged hacker claimed to have gotten into an account.

Hugenberg said they sent letters to all customers to notify them of the alleged breach.

"Nothing has been confirmed," Hugenberg said. "We wanted to be proactive and let our customers know the situation."

Hugenberg said the coop is doing an internal investigation, but added that external agencies are involved as well.

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said his office was initially contacted about the breach. He said a pop-up appeared on the computer screen that locked up the computer and demanded money to unlock it.

VonderHaar said his office handed over the investigation to federal investigators.