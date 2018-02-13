BBQ restaurant coming to Quincy Mall

A barbecue restaurant is expected to open in the Quincy Mall this spring, according to Cullinan Properties.

Cullinan announced that Que Town BBQ, a locally sourced barbecue restaurant, will be the second business to open at Quincy Mall through the Cullinan Kickstart program. They said it will be located in the space between Kay Jewelers and The Children's Place, formerly occupied by Krieger's Sports Bar.

Cullinan stated the menu will include smoked pork, beef and chicken wings, along with sauces made from scratch. They said the restaurant will use meats and vegetables from local farms.

David French, owner of the business, has worked at several Quincy area restaurants including Kelly's Tavern.

“I want the restaurant to maintain a small town vibe," stated French. "Which is why I named it ‘Que Town.’ Our food will be mostly locally sourced and the restaurant’s artwork will be created by people in town. It’s really about the community."

Sidell's Bakery and Diner was the first small business to open through the kickstart program.

“We are thrilled that Sidell’s has found success here at Quincy Mall, and we have no doubt that Que Town BBQ will parallel that success,” said Mike Jenkins, Quincy Mall Property Manager. “Que Town BBQ will be a welcome and delicious addition to Quincy Mall that will, in turn, bring additional shoppers to the mall.”