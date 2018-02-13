Three arrested following burglary spree

The Pike County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three individuals following a week long burglary spree on the east side of the county.

In a press release, the sheriff's office stated that on February 5 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office and the Pittsfield Police Department made contact with a white four door passenger car on the 100 block of North Mississippi Street in Pittsfield, where deputies arrested the driver, Kensey Mesey, 24 of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine. They also stated a passenger, Majole Gentry, 23 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on two outstanding Pike County warrants of arrest.

The release stated during the stop, deputies located several items that were recently reported stolen in two separate burglaries in Florence, Illinois, and Pearl, Illinois, near 'Midway'.

After locating the stolen items, the release said deputies were able to link an additional residential burglary on the east side of Pike County, including near Pearl, to the investigation. They said three of these residential burglaries were reported the week prior and the fourth was discovered through the course of the investigation after deputies learned additional information.

The release stated that deputies notified the owners of the fourth property, who were outside the area, that their residence had been burglarized. It stated after reviewing photos of the items recovered, the owners immediately established the the property was theirs.

During the course of the investigation deputies were able to recover items in both the vehicle and from Mesey's residence in Indiana, according to the release. It stated the investigation also revealed an additional suspect, Jonah Hargett, 29 of Mount Vernon, Indiana. It stated deputies made contact with Hargett at which time he agreed to turn himself in to authorities. It stated Hargett turned over more than 30 items from inside the residence in Indiana to authorities.

The release stated the day long investigation led authorities to the Hannibal Police Department where Pike County authorities assisted in executing two court authorized search warrants in an attempt to recover some of the stolen items from the burglaries. It stated HPD handled all criminal charges involving the search warrants conducted by authorities.

The release stated Mesey was arrested for possession of controlled substance and four counts of residential burglary. It stated Hargett was arrested on four counts of residential burglary. It stated Gentry was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants of arrest in Pike County and three counts of residential burglary.

All three are housed at the Pike County Jail pending court appearances, according to the release.