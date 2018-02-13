Off-duty Chicago police officer shot at downtown building - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Off-duty Chicago police officer shot at downtown building

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police spokesman says an officer has been shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building downtown.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the off-duty officer was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center. Guglielmi says the preliminary information is that the shooting happened just outside the building. The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Guglelmi says police have taken a person into custody for questioning but he did not know if the person is a suspect.

Guglielmi did not have any other details about the shooting, the officer's name or the officer's condition. He says that Superintendent Eddie Johnson is on his way to the Thompson Center.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.