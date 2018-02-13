Boil order for some Clayton residents

A boil order was issued for some Clayton, Illinois, residents, Tuesday afternoon according to city officials.
Officials said the boil order is for residents on Main Street to East Lafayette Street and from South Madison to South Franklin Street.
Officials said it was effective immediately and will last for 48 hours.
