Part of Griggsville under boil order

A boil order was issued for some Griggsville, Illinois, residents Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Officials stated the boil order was for residents on East Congress Street going north to East Webster Street and from North Federal Street going east to North 3rd Street.
Officials stated anyone who lost their water supply Tuesday afternoon would be under the boil order for 48 hours.
