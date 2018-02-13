State Rankings: QHS, West Hancock, and Payson in boys basketball - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

State Rankings: QHS, West Hancock, and Payson in boys basketball Top 10

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press 

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (10)                  22-3    100    1     
  2.  Curie                              22-3    90      2     
  3.  Belleville  West          21-2    79      3     
  4.  Danville                        20-2    68      4     
  5.  Whitney  Young              21-6    52      6     
  (tie)  Normal  West            19-5    52      5     
  7.  Evanston  Township      19-4    45      7     
  8.  Bloomington                  17-6    24      8     
  9.  Niles  North                  21-3    20      9     
10.  Quincy                            17-4    4        NR   
(tie)  Loyola                        21-4    4        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Moline 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3. Rockford Jefferson 2. New Trier 2. Normal Community 1. Bolingbrook 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Springfield  Southeast  (7)                    20-2    88      1     
  2.  Morgan  Park  (2)                                        18-8    83      2     
  3.  Springfield  Lanphier                              20-2    71      3     
  4.  Marian  Catholic  (Chicago  Heights)    17-4    61      4     
  5.  Hillcrest                                                    19-5    53      5     
  6.  Alton  Marquette                                        27-0    47      7     
  7.  Centralia                                                    20-3    33      8     
  8.  DePaul  College  Prep                                19-6    23      6     
  9.  Burlington  Central                                  21-2    17      9     
10.  Champaign  Central                                    16-7    11      10   
   Others receiving votes: Bogan 6. North Lawndale 1. Benton 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                            W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Orr  (12)                                                21-3    135    1     
  2.  Winnebago  (2)                                      23-1    122    2     
  3.  Warsaw  West  Hancock                          24-1    98      T3   
  4.  Pinckneyville                                      24-3    86      5     
  (tie)  Leo                                                    17-5    86      T3   
  6.  Monticello                                            20-1    84      6     
  7.  Effingham  St.  Anthony                      26-2    37      10   
  8.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic        19-6    35      8     
  9.  Bureau  Valley                                      23-2    34      9     
10.  Eldorado                                                25-2    18      7     
   Others receiving votes: Chicago Uplift 11. Corliss 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 4. Williamsville 2. Quincy Notre Dame 1. Trenton Wesclin 1. Hall 1. 

Class 1A
School                                          W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Aurora  Christian  (7)      21-1      118    1     
  2.  DePue  (4)                            23-1      113    3     
  3.  Payson  Seymour  (1)          24-1      94      5     
  4.  East  Dubuque  (1)              24-3      93      4     
  5.  Annawan                                23-3      85      2     
  6.  Sterling  Newman                21-4      67      6     
  7.  Colfax  Ridgeview              22-4      55      7     
  8.  New  Berlin                          20-5      36      9     
  9.  Cairo                                    19-5      25      10   
10.  Newark                                  18-6      10      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Cissna Park 9. Quest Academy 4. Nokomis 4. Lena-Winslow 1. Mt. Pulaski 1. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.