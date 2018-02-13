State Rankings: QHS, West Hancock, and Payson in boys basketball Top 10

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
The Associated Press
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (10) 22-3 100 1
2. Curie 22-3 90 2
3. Belleville West 21-2 79 3
4. Danville 20-2 68 4
5. Whitney Young 21-6 52 6
(tie) Normal West 19-5 52 5
7. Evanston Township 19-4 45 7
8. Bloomington 17-6 24 8
9. Niles North 21-3 20 9
10. Quincy 17-4 4 NR
(tie) Loyola 21-4 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Moline 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 3. Rockford Jefferson 2. New Trier 2. Normal Community 1. Bolingbrook 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Springfield Southeast (7) 20-2 88 1
2. Morgan Park (2) 18-8 83 2
3. Springfield Lanphier 20-2 71 3
4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 17-4 61 4
5. Hillcrest 19-5 53 5
6. Alton Marquette 27-0 47 7
7. Centralia 20-3 33 8
8. DePaul College Prep 19-6 23 6
9. Burlington Central 21-2 17 9
10. Champaign Central 16-7 11 10
Others receiving votes: Bogan 6. North Lawndale 1. Benton 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (12) 21-3 135 1
2. Winnebago (2) 23-1 122 2
3. Warsaw West Hancock 24-1 98 T3
4. Pinckneyville 24-3 86 5
(tie) Leo 17-5 86 T3
6. Monticello 20-1 84 6
7. Effingham St. Anthony 26-2 37 10
8. Bloomington Central Catholic 19-6 35 8
9. Bureau Valley 23-2 34 9
10. Eldorado 25-2 18 7
Others receiving votes: Chicago Uplift 11. Corliss 6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 4. Williamsville 2. Quincy Notre Dame 1. Trenton Wesclin 1. Hall 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Aurora Christian (7) 21-1 118 1
2. DePue (4) 23-1 113 3
3. Payson Seymour (1) 24-1 94 5
4. East Dubuque (1) 24-3 93 4
5. Annawan 23-3 85 2
6. Sterling Newman 21-4 67 6
7. Colfax Ridgeview 22-4 55 7
8. New Berlin 20-5 36 9
9. Cairo 19-5 25 10
10. Newark 18-6 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Cissna Park 9. Quest Academy 4. Nokomis 4. Lena-Winslow 1. Mt. Pulaski 1.
