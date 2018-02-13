Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A woman was arrested in Pittsfield, Illinois, Tuesday following a traffic stop, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Chief Kenneth Yelliott stated a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. He stated during the traffic stop the officer developed probable cause to initiate a search of the vehicle.

Officers located and seized approximately seven grams of cannabis and 1.5 grams of powder cocaine, according to Yelliott.

Yelliott stated Arianna Burrell, 21 of Naperville, Illinois, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine.