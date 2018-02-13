Mardi Gras Celebration at St. Francis

Students at St. Francis School in Quincy celebrated Mardi Gras Tuesday.

Mardi Gras is celebrated in preparation for Ash Wednesday.

Parents said this was a great way for students to have fun before they begin their Lenten journey.

"I have a 5th grader and a Kindergartener and even the Kingdergartners have been talking about lent already and that tomorrow is that special day and celebrate mass and Lent tomorrow and they know to celebrate and have fun today," parent Michelle Myer said.

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, wraps up the month long carnival season.