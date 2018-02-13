QPS discusses push for more school funding

QPS expects to learn about how much funding they will receive in April.

The state of Illinois is hoping to provide your child's school with important funding, and they have a self imposed deadline to do so.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said on Tuesday that the state has informed school districts it plans to provide $350 million in funding by June 30th.

Webb said this is part of the new evidence based funding formula, and it's a step in the right direction for fully funding public schools in Illinois.

"There's a huge gap between what's evidence based and what Illinois actually provides as far as state funding." Webb said. "So they're going to work to fill that gap overtime, so if they fully fund schools we would be in great shape."

Webb said by April, the district expects to know how much funding they'll receive.