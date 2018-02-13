Illinois gets 4,000 doses of Narcan

In 2016, nearly 2,000 people died of opioid overdoses in Illinois.

Most of the doses are going to law enforcement and first responders across the state.

Illinois is getting 4,000 doses of Narcan in an effort to fight the ever-growing opioid epidemic.

Most of the doses are going to law enforcement and first responders across the state.

While 4,000 doses may sound like a lot, state officials say they're going to go quickly.

In 2016, nearly 2,000 people died of opioid overdoses in Illinois.

"If it's coming through the whole state of Illinois, I'm unsure how much we will get here in the City of Quincy," said Assistant Chief Bernard Vahlkamp with the Quincy Fire Department. "I'm sure the Chicago area and the metro east area around St. Louis have a greater demand for it. It would be helpful to have it here and the more we can have on hand, the better."

The doses are being donated by Adapt Pharma. No word yet on when the doses will be distributed.

It's also unclear yet on what organizations will get them locally.