New BBQ restaurant set to open in Quincy Mall

Front doors to the where the new restaurant will be located.

Que Town Barbeque will be located where Krieger's Sports Bar used to be.

A new barbeque restaurant is set to open in the Quincy Mall.

Owner David French says the restaurant will feature quality meat and vegetables from local farms.

"We're going to do slow smoked, wood-fired brisket, pork butts, ribs, little baby-backs, little spare ribs," said French. "We're going to try and be a world-class barbeque. We're not Kansas City BBQ. We're not Texas BBQ. We're not St. Louis BBQ. We're a little bit of all of it."

Que Town BBQ is the second business to open at the Quincy Mall through the Cullinan Kickstart program.

The program was created last year to help small business start ups.

Que Town BBQ is set to open late April or early May.

