Possible construction lawsuit at the Adams County Jail

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Construction continues on the new Adams County Jail.
60 percent of the grade beams will be complete by the end of this week.
This project is expected to be completed by fall of next year.
The Adams County Board meeting.
The jail construction was on the agenda for members of the Adams County Board.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Demolition costs on the new Adams County Jail are now fueling debate between the Adams County Board and those in charge of construction work. If something is not figured out soon, a lawsuit could be in the works. 

The amount in question is about $100,000 that Blick's Construction Company is now billing the county.

Jail Committee Chairman Mark Peter says they're supposed to have change orders and act on them prior to the work being done, not a year later like in this case. 

Peter says the sub-committee met with the parties involved last week. Tuesday night they made a recommendation to the full board and the board decided to table that discussion. 

"It's been over a year that we've been in discussion so another 30 days won't hurt anything," said Peter.

If the board approves the committee's recommendation and denies the bill, the county could be subject to litigation by the contractor and the contractor's representatives.

As far as the construction progress goes, 60 percent of the grade beams will be complete by the end of this week. 

Peter expects the project to be completed by fall of next year. 

