Tuesday Sports Extra - February 13

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA vs. IHSAA)
Keokuk: 37
QND: 67
Jase Wallingford: 16 pts
Reed Hyer: 11 pts
Raiders: (17-9), regular season ends

Fort Madison: 38
Illini West: 42
Jackson Porter: 15 pts
Kaleb Cresswell/Treavor James-Kokjohn: 11 pts each

(IHSA)
3) Payson: 30
Macomb: 44
Carter Fayhee: 14 pts
Tanner Cannady/Travis Johnson: 10 pts each
Bombers: 10th straight win

Pleasant Hill: 39
Brown County: 55
Tanner Sussenbach: 16 pts
Harley Miller: 10 pts
Hornets: (18-6)

West Central: 36
Central: 47
Bryce Long: 13 pts
Derek Montgomery: 14 pts

Unity: 47
Western: 63
Easton Billings: 17 pts
Luke Jansen: 13 pts

Calhoun: 43
Pittsfield: 41
Jon Moore/Noah Mendenhall: 17 pts each

Rushville-Industry: 47
Southeastern: 31
Jacob Reller: 15 pts
Jaise Heaton: 18 pts

Triopia: 87
Griggsville-Perry: 39
Camden Schmitz: 19 pts

Bushnell-PC: 81
North Fulton: 29
Devin Yocum: becomes program's all-time leading scorer
Jason Housenga: 21 pts

Lewistown: 42
Beardstown: 68

(MSHSAA)
Palmyra: 60
Hannibal: 46
Ragar McKinney: 23 pts
Dezi Jones: 19 pts, broke single-season program scoring record

7) Clark County: 63
Macon: 45
Cole Kirchner: 23 pts
Indians: (20-3, 6-1)

South Shelby: 38
Highland: 56
Keetan Johnston: 14 pts

Monroe City: 78
Brookfield: 45
CE Talton: 30 pts

Centralia: 40
Louisiana: 54

Canton: 79
Marion County: 31
Tigers: (18-5)

North Shelby: 37
Scotland County: 40
Will Fromm: 17 pts

Marceline: 58
Knox County: 50
Nick Edwards: 20 pts

North Callaway: 58
Mark Twain: 46

Madison: 52
Sturgeon: 67

Clopton: 53
Bowling Green: 59


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals*
Holy Trinity: 53
Winfield Mt. Union: 38
-- Holy Trinity at Montezuma (Friday, 7 p.m.)

(MSHSAA)
Palmyra: 61
Hannibal: 41
Audrey Fohey: 17 pts

5) Clark County: 53
Macon: 47
Carissa Bevans: 16 pts
Indians: (22-1, 7-0) - clinch third straight CCC title

8) Monroe City: 59
Brookfield: 28
Jada Summers: 18 pts

South Shelby: 44
Highland: 67
Haley Meyer: 24 pts, 11 rebs (seven three-pointers sets single-game school record)

Centralia: 67
Louisiana: 51

Canton: 69
Marion County: 39
Olivia Jarvis: 33 pts

North Shelby: 28
Scotland County: 46
Micah Cooley: 16 pts

Marceline: 31
Knox County: 40

9) Madison: 36
Sturgeon: 44

Clopton: 45
Bowling Green: 36


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
Harris Stowe: 52
HLGU: 59

(MEN)
Harris Stowe: 73
HLGU: 62


**High School Bowling**

-- Keokuk (boys) advances to the state tournament (records a season-high team score of 3097)

