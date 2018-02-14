Tuesday Sports Extra - February 13

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA vs. IHSAA)

Keokuk: 37

QND: 67

Jase Wallingford: 16 pts

Reed Hyer: 11 pts

Raiders: (17-9), regular season ends



Fort Madison: 38

Illini West: 42

Jackson Porter: 15 pts

Kaleb Cresswell/Treavor James-Kokjohn: 11 pts each



(IHSA)

3) Payson: 30

Macomb: 44

Carter Fayhee: 14 pts

Tanner Cannady/Travis Johnson: 10 pts each

Bombers: 10th straight win



Pleasant Hill: 39

Brown County: 55

Tanner Sussenbach: 16 pts

Harley Miller: 10 pts

Hornets: (18-6)



West Central: 36

Central: 47

Bryce Long: 13 pts

Derek Montgomery: 14 pts



Unity: 47

Western: 63

Easton Billings: 17 pts

Luke Jansen: 13 pts



Calhoun: 43

Pittsfield: 41

Jon Moore/Noah Mendenhall: 17 pts each



Rushville-Industry: 47

Southeastern: 31

Jacob Reller: 15 pts

Jaise Heaton: 18 pts



Triopia: 87

Griggsville-Perry: 39

Camden Schmitz: 19 pts



Bushnell-PC: 81

North Fulton: 29

Devin Yocum: becomes program's all-time leading scorer

Jason Housenga: 21 pts



Lewistown: 42

Beardstown: 68



(MSHSAA)

Palmyra: 60

Hannibal: 46

Ragar McKinney: 23 pts

Dezi Jones: 19 pts, broke single-season program scoring record



7) Clark County: 63

Macon: 45

Cole Kirchner: 23 pts

Indians: (20-3, 6-1)



South Shelby: 38

Highland: 56

Keetan Johnston: 14 pts



Monroe City: 78

Brookfield: 45

CE Talton: 30 pts



Centralia: 40

Louisiana: 54



Canton: 79

Marion County: 31

Tigers: (18-5)



North Shelby: 37

Scotland County: 40

Will Fromm: 17 pts



Marceline: 58

Knox County: 50

Nick Edwards: 20 pts



North Callaway: 58

Mark Twain: 46



Madison: 52

Sturgeon: 67



Clopton: 53

Bowling Green: 59





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IGHSAU)

*Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals*

Holy Trinity: 53

Winfield Mt. Union: 38

-- Holy Trinity at Montezuma (Friday, 7 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

Palmyra: 61

Hannibal: 41

Audrey Fohey: 17 pts



5) Clark County: 53

Macon: 47

Carissa Bevans: 16 pts

Indians: (22-1, 7-0) - clinch third straight CCC title



8) Monroe City: 59

Brookfield: 28

Jada Summers: 18 pts



South Shelby: 44

Highland: 67

Haley Meyer: 24 pts, 11 rebs (seven three-pointers sets single-game school record)



Centralia: 67

Louisiana: 51



Canton: 69

Marion County: 39

Olivia Jarvis: 33 pts



North Shelby: 28

Scotland County: 46

Micah Cooley: 16 pts



Marceline: 31

Knox County: 40



9) Madison: 36

Sturgeon: 44



Clopton: 45

Bowling Green: 36





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Harris Stowe: 52

HLGU: 59



(MEN)

Harris Stowe: 73

HLGU: 62





**High School Bowling**



-- Keokuk (boys) advances to the state tournament (records a season-high team score of 3097)