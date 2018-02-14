Hannibal family displaced after early morning fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal family displaced after early morning fire

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal family was displaced following an early Wednesday morning fire.

According to woman who lived at the home at 4802 West Ely, said around 3:50 a.m. she heard glass breaking. She said she thought someone was breaking into the home. Upon further investigation, the homeowner said she saw flames coming from the chandelier.

Fire officials said the fire was ruled electrical in nature and believes the chandelier short circuited. A fire marshall will not be called in to investigate.

The two adults and one-year-old child at the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

The woman said there was damage to the home and they will be staying with family.

