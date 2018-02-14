Church offers parishioners drive-through "Ashes To Go"

Rev. Danyelle Trexler places a cross of ashes on a parishioner during Wednesday's "Ashes To Go" event.

In celebration of Ash Wednesday, the Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church in Quincy put a modern twist on an age-old christian tradition.

The church on the corner of 36th and Payson offered what it called "Ashes To Go" for churchgoers on a tight schedule.

Parishioners were able to drive through the church parking to receive a cross of ashes or a blessing, all while staying in their cars.

Rev. Danyelle Trexler, the Pastor at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church says it's their way of bringing the traditions of the church out to where people are.

"Everyone is so busy these days," Trexler said. "We want to still take even just a moment of time to remember that today is a holy day and it's a way to start the season of lent."

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the holy season of Lent, which leads up to Easter.