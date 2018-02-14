Quincy man arrested for criminal drug conspiracy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man arrested for criminal drug conspiracy

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Trezvant Trezvant
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man was arrested after a search warrant was served at his residence Tuesday night, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated Malcolm Trezvant, 28 of 1103 1/2 Vermont, was arrested for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy investigation conducted by the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Quincy Police Department Street Crimes Unit. 

Frazier stated Trezvant was arrested without incident and was transported to the Adams County Jail. He stated Trezvant remains in jail in wait of bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.