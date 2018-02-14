Quincy man arrested for criminal drug conspiracy

A Quincy man was arrested after a search warrant was served at his residence Tuesday night, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated Malcolm Trezvant, 28 of 1103 1/2 Vermont, was arrested for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy investigation conducted by the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Quincy Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

Frazier stated Trezvant was arrested without incident and was transported to the Adams County Jail. He stated Trezvant remains in jail in wait of bond.