Bridge in Fort Madison to get major facelift

Sidewalks cracked and broken as well as you walk over the bridge.

Pipes and other parts of the structure deteriorating.

Cracks in the support beams in the creek.

The city of Fort Madison has focused on infrastructure and it has its sights on another project that will improve the quality of neighborhoods in the city.

A historic bridge will be rebuilt and residents in the area said, 'it's about time.'

The bridge on 27th and Avenue I is a top priority, the city engineer said it's not stable and has outlived its life.

It was built in the 1930's and drivers are happy that it is going to be fixed.

The bridge has been a nightmare for years.

"We got speed racers. I have found bumpers and license plates on the street and hopefully they do something," Resident Mike Rudd said.

Mike Rudd said he's lost property because it's deteriorating and it's impacting his daily life.

"I can't even put pictures on my walls cause the heavy trucks and school buses go by because it's caving in," Rudd said.

The city is finally fixing it up because it has so many problems.

"Due to budget cuts in past years, not enough maintenance was done to protect the top of the deck, so the salts have migrated through the deck top onto the bottom," City engineer Larry Driscoll said. "There is erosion on the peer footings."

Driscoll said the city is able to start this project because Iowa DOT will fund a major part of the project and says it's one of the worst ranked in the state.

"The super structure that supports the bridge is failing, so we were lucky enough to get 75-80 percent of this project to be funded through the grant," Driscoll said.

Drivers said it will have an impact on the neighborhood.

"Sometimes we will block people going in the other direction and I would like to just go wherever I need to," resident Josh Damon said.

The city has focused on infrastructure and this project is another example of cleaning up. But, Rudd said this should've been done years ago.

"It's really frustrating because they tell you one thing and then do something else in the city instead of doing this," Rudd said.

Bids on the project will need to be approved by the council at the next meeting.

Driscoll said work will begin in may and it will take four to six months to complete.