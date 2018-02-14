Bridge in Fort Madison to get major facelift

Demolition costs on the new Adams County Jail are now fueling debate between the Adams County Board and those in charge of construction work. If something is not figured out soon, a lawsuit could be in the works.More >>
The state of Illinois is hoping to provide your child's school with important funding, and they have a self imposed deadline to do so.More >>
Illinois is getting 4,000 doses of Narcan in an effort to fight the ever-growing opioid epidemic.More >>
A new barbeque restaurant is set to open in the Quincy Mall.More >>
Paying for your child's education could become even tougher under a new federal proposal, that would eliminate subsidized loans, and student loan forgiveness.More >>
In honor of National Heart Month, doctors from Blessing Physician Services Cardiology joined members of the Quincy Mall Pacesetters Walking Club Tuesday morning to exercise and answer questions about heart health.More >>
Students at St. Francis School in Quincy celebrated Mardi Gras Tuesday. Mardi Gras is celebrated in preparation for Ash Wednesday.More >>
Valentine's Day is Wednesday. While it's the day of finding love in your life, law enforcement said scammers will be out to get you.More >>
